AVEVA
AVEVA Palkat

AVEVA:n palkka vaihtelee $26,427 kokonaiskorvauksena vuodessa Myynti -tehtävässä alemman pään mukaan $209,000 Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö -tehtävässä ylemmän pään mukaan. Levels.fyi kerää anonyymejä ja varmennettuja palkkoja nykyisiltä ja entisiltä työntekijöiltä yrityksestä AVEVA. Viimeksi päivitetty: 8/26/2025

$160K

Ohjelmistoinsinööri
Associate Software Engineer $104K
Software Engineer I $106K
Software Engineer II $128K
Senior Software Engineer $160K

Backend-ohjelmistoinsinööri

Full Stack -ohjelmistoinsinööri

Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö
Median $209K
Tietotekniikan asiantuntija (IT)
Median $111K

Markkinointi
Median $120K
Asiakaspalvelu
$147K
Data-asiantuntija
$99.5K
Talousanalyytikko
$102K
Tuotesuunnittelija
$100K
Tuotepäällikkö
$128K
Ohjelmapäällikkö
$67.2K
Projektipäällikkö
$92.2K
Myynti
$26.4K
Ratkaisuarkkitehti
$113K
Tekninen ohjelmapäällikkö
$148K
UKK

The highest paying role reported at AVEVA is Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö with a yearly total compensation of $209,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AVEVA is $111,000.

