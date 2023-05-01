Avenue Palkat

Yritysluettelo
Avenue:n palkka vaihtelee $20,610 kokonaiskorvauksena vuodessa Koneinsinööri -tehtävässä alemman pään mukaan $64,045 Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö -tehtävässä ylemmän pään mukaan. Levels.fyi kerää anonyymejä ja varmennettuja palkkoja nykyisiltä ja entisiltä työntekijöiltä yrityksestä Avenue. Viimeksi päivitetty: 8/26/2025

$160K

Ohjelmistoinsinööri
Median $43.6K
Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö
Median $64K
Koneinsinööri
$20.6K

UKK

The highest paying role reported at Avenue is Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö with a yearly total compensation of $64,045. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Avenue is $43,554.

Muut resurssit