Yritysluettelo
Avenue
Työskenteletkö täällä? Lunasta yrityksesi
Parhaat oivallukset
  • Jaa jotain ainutlaatuista yrityksestä Avenue, joka voisi olla hyödyllistä muille (esim. haastatteluvinkkejä, tiimien valintaa, ainutlaatuista kulttuuria, jne).
    • Tietoa

    Avenue is a digital brokerage firm founded by Roberto Lee and his partners, who have over 20 years of experience in developing brokerage firms in Brazil. Their mission is to provide quality access to the American financial system, with a focus on individual investors. They believe they have contributed to the movement of "desbancarização" (the shift away from large banks towards more rational and accessible investments). In 2017, they realized the need for global investment alternatives and decided to start Avenue in the US, where all investors are welcome.

    avenue.us
    Verkkosivusto
    2018
    Perustamisvuosi
    351
    Työntekijöiden määrä
    $10M-$50M
    Arvioitu liikevaihto
    Pääkonttori

    Saa Vahvistetut Palkat sähköpostiisi

    Tilaa vahvistetut tarjoukset.Saat palkitsemistietojen erittelyn sähköpostitse. Lue Lisää

    Tätä sivustoa suojaa reCAPTCHA ja Googlen Tietosuojakäytäntö ja Käyttöehdot ovat voimassa.

    Esitellyt työpaikat

      Yritykselle Avenue ei löytynyt esiteltyjä työpaikkoja

    Liittyvät yritykset

    • Snap
    • Uber
    • Lyft
    • Intuit
    • DoorDash
    • Katso kaikki yritykset ➜

    Muut resurssit