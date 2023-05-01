Yritysluettelo
Autogrid
    AutoGrid develops software applications for managing distributed energy resources (DERs) in real-time and at scale. Their suite of flexibility management applications enables utilities, energy service providers, and renewable energy project developers to deliver clean, affordable, and reliable energy. AutoGrid has contracts with over 35 leading energy companies worldwide, including Xcel Energy, National Grid, and E.ON. Their software is used by major energy companies to improve operations, integrate renewables, and engage customers. AutoGrid has won numerous industry awards and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

    http://www.auto-grid.com
    Verkkosivusto
    2011
    Perustamisvuosi
    126
    Työntekijöiden määrä
    $10M-$50M
    Arvioitu liikevaihto
    Pääkonttori

