Yritysluettelo
authID
Työskenteletkö täällä? Lunasta yrityksesi
Parhaat oivallukset
  • Jaa jotain ainutlaatuista yrityksestä authID, joka voisi olla hyödyllistä muille (esim. haastatteluvinkkejä, tiimien valintaa, ainutlaatuista kulttuuria, jne).
    • Tietoa

    authID Inc. is a global Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that offers secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. Its platform enables users to verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile phone or desktop with a camera. The company provides multi-factor authentication solutions, trusted identity establishment, FIDO2 authentication, and an identity portal for enterprise customer enrollment. It also offers biometric matching software, secure plastic identity credentials, and payment processing solutions. authID Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

    authID.ai
    Verkkosivusto
    2011
    Perustamisvuosi
    60
    Työntekijöiden määrä
    $1M-$10M
    Arvioitu liikevaihto
    Pääkonttori

    Saa Vahvistetut Palkat sähköpostiisi

    Tilaa vahvistetut tarjoukset.Saat palkitsemistietojen erittelyn sähköpostitse. Lue Lisää

    Tätä sivustoa suojaa reCAPTCHA ja Googlen Tietosuojakäytäntö ja Käyttöehdot ovat voimassa.

    Esitellyt työpaikat

      Yritykselle authID ei löytynyt esiteltyjä työpaikkoja

    Liittyvät yritykset

    • Google
    • Microsoft
    • DoorDash
    • LinkedIn
    • Amazon
    • Katso kaikki yritykset ➜

    Muut resurssit