Yritysluettelo
Aurotech
Työskenteletkö täällä? Lunasta yrityksesi
Parhaat oivallukset
  • Jaa jotain ainutlaatuista yrityksestä Aurotech, joka voisi olla hyödyllistä muille (esim. haastatteluvinkkejä, tiimien valintaa, ainutlaatuista kulttuuria, jne).
    • Tietoa

    Aurotech, Inc. is a CMMi-ML3 assessed, small-business Management and Technology Consulting firm focused on providing Federal government agencies with creative and actionable business solutions in the areas of Work Management, Program and Portfolio Management, Health IT, Litigation and eDiscovery, IT Management Consulting, Business Transformations, Data Science, Drug Lifecycle Tracking, Healthcare Data Archiving and Enterprise Content Management.Aurotech is committed to delivering the highest quality services for our clients – within budget, scope, and schedule. Our diverse and talented team consistently delivers excellence by... VISUALIZING the potential, ENGINEERING the possibilities, and REALIZING the solution.

    http://www.aurotechcorp.com
    Verkkosivusto
    1999
    Perustamisvuosi
    240
    Työntekijöiden määrä
    $10M-$50M
    Arvioitu liikevaihto
    Pääkonttori

    Saa Vahvistetut Palkat sähköpostiisi

    Tilaa vahvistetut tarjoukset.Saat palkitsemistietojen erittelyn sähköpostitse. Lue Lisää

    Tätä sivustoa suojaa reCAPTCHA ja Googlen Tietosuojakäytäntö ja Käyttöehdot ovat voimassa.

    Esitellyt työpaikat

      Yritykselle Aurotech ei löytynyt esiteltyjä työpaikkoja

    Liittyvät yritykset

    • Netflix
    • Dropbox
    • Tesla
    • Airbnb
    • Roblox
    • Katso kaikki yritykset ➜

    Muut resurssit