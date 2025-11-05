Yritysluettelo
Apexon
  • New York City Area

Apexon Ohjelmistosuunnittelija Palkat sijainnissa New York City Area

Ohjelmistosuunnittelija mediaanikorvaus in New York City Area Apexon:ssa on yhteensä $123K per year. Katso Apexon:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 11/5/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
Apexon
Software Engineer
New York, NY
Yhteensä vuodessa
$123K
Taso
4
Peruspalkka
$123K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Vuotta yrityksessä
8 Vuotta
Vuotta kokemusta
10 Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Apexon?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Harjoittelupalkat

Backend-ohjelmistokehittäjä

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille yrityksessä Apexon in New York City Area on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $228,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Apexon Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille in New York City Area ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $116,500.

