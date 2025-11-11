Full-Stack ohjelmistokehittäjä korvaus in Australia ANZ:ssa vaihtelee A$169K per year Senior Software Engineer -tasolta A$190K per year Lead Software Engineer -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in Australia on yhteensä A$175K. Katso ANZ:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 11/11/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet ()
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
Software Engineer
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
Senior Software Engineer
A$169K
A$167K
A$0
A$2.3K
Lead Software Engineer
A$190K
A$182K
A$0
A$8.7K
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
|Palkkoja ei löytynyt
