Yritysluettelo
ANZ
Työskenteletkö täällä? Lunasta yrityksesi
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Palkat
  • Ohjelmistosuunnittelija

  • Kaikki Ohjelmistosuunnittelija -palkat

  • Greater Bengaluru

ANZ Ohjelmistosuunnittelija Palkat sijainnissa Greater Bengaluru

Ohjelmistosuunnittelija korvaus in Greater Bengaluru ANZ:ssa vaihtelee ₹1.8M per year Junior Software Engineer -tasolta ₹3.46M per year Lead Software Engineer -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in Greater Bengaluru on yhteensä ₹1.79M. Katso ANZ:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 11/5/2025

Keskiarvo Palkitseminen Taso
Lisää korvausVertaa tasoja
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
(Lähtötaso)
₹1.8M
₹1.8M
₹0
₹0
Software Engineer
₹1.4M
₹1.4M
₹0
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.08M
₹3.07M
₹10K
₹0
Lead Software Engineer
₹3.46M
₹3.46M
₹0
₹0
Lisää korvausVertaa tasoja
Block logo
+₹5.02M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.7M
Stripe logo
+₹1.73M
Datadog logo
+₹3.03M
Verily logo
+₹1.9M
Don't get lowballed
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
LisääLisää korvausLisää korvaus

Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Vie tiedotKatso avoimet työpaikat
Harjoittelupalkat

Osallistu
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä ANZ?

Saa Vahvistetut Palkat sähköpostiisi

Tilaa vahvistetut Ohjelmistosuunnittelija tarjoukset.Saat palkitsemistietojen erittelyn sähköpostitse. Lue Lisää

Tätä sivustoa suojaa reCAPTCHA ja Googlen Tietosuojakäytäntö ja Käyttöehdot ovat voimassa.

Sisältyvät nimikkeet

Lähetä uusi nimike

Backend-ohjelmistokehittäjä

Full-Stack ohjelmistokehittäjä

Data-insinööri

DevOps-insinööri

Sivuston luotettavuusinsinööri

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille yrityksessä ANZ in Greater Bengaluru on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus ₹3,964,234. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä ANZ Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille in Greater Bengaluru ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on ₹1,788,521.

Esitellyt työpaikat

    Yritykselle ANZ ei löytynyt esiteltyjä työpaikkoja

Liittyvät yritykset

  • Airbnb
  • Databricks
  • Microsoft
  • Netflix
  • Dropbox
  • Katso kaikki yritykset ➜

Muut resurssit