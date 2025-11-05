Ohjelmistosuunnittelija korvaus in Greater Bengaluru ANZ:ssa vaihtelee ₹1.8M per year Junior Software Engineer -tasolta ₹3.46M per year Lead Software Engineer -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in Greater Bengaluru on yhteensä ₹1.79M. Katso ANZ:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 11/5/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
₹1.8M
₹1.8M
₹0
₹0
Software Engineer
₹1.4M
₹1.4M
₹0
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.08M
₹3.07M
₹10K
₹0
Lead Software Engineer
₹3.46M
₹3.46M
₹0
₹0
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
