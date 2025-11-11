Yritysluettelo
Anthropic
Työskenteletkö täällä? Lunasta yrityksesi
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Palkat
  • Ohjelmistosuunnittelija

  • Backend-ohjelmistokehittäjä

  • San Francisco Bay Area

Anthropic Backend-ohjelmistokehittäjä Palkat sijainnissa San Francisco Bay Area

Backend-ohjelmistokehittäjä korvaus in San Francisco Bay Area Anthropic:ssa vaihtelee $640K per year Senior Software Engineer -tasolta $578K per year Lead Software Engineer -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in San Francisco Bay Area on yhteensä $570K. Katso Anthropic:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 11/11/2025

Keskiarvo Taso
Lisää korvausVertaa tasoja
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet ()
Bonus
Software Engineer
(Lähtötaso)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$640K
$320K
$320K
$0
Lead Software Engineer
$578K
$315K
$263K
$0
Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Näytä 1 Lisää tasoja
Lisää korvausVertaa tasoja
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
LisääLisää korvausLisää korvaus

Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Vie tiedotKatso avoimet työpaikat

Ansaintaaikataulu

25%

V 1

25%

V 2

25%

V 3

25%

V 4

Anthropic-yhtiössä Osake-/pääomaosuudet noudattavat 4 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

  • 25% ansaitsee 1st-V (25.00% vuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 2nd-V (2.08% kuukausittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 3rd-V (2.08% kuukausittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 4th-V (2.08% kuukausittain)



Saa Vahvistetut Palkat sähköpostiisi

Tilaa vahvistetut Ohjelmistosuunnittelija tarjoukset.Saat palkitsemistietojen erittelyn sähköpostitse. Lue Lisää

Tätä sivustoa suojaa reCAPTCHA ja Googlen Tietosuojakäytäntö ja Käyttöehdot ovat voimassa.

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Backend-ohjelmistokehittäjä roolille yrityksessä Anthropic in San Francisco Bay Area on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $710,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Anthropic Backend-ohjelmistokehittäjä roolille in San Francisco Bay Area ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $570,000.

Esitellyt työpaikat

    Yritykselle Anthropic ei löytynyt esiteltyjä työpaikkoja

Liittyvät yritykset

  • Amazon
  • Google
  • Netflix
  • Tesla
  • Spotify
  • Katso kaikki yritykset ➜

Muut resurssit