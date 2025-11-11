Backend-ohjelmistokehittäjä korvaus in San Francisco Bay Area Anthropic:ssa vaihtelee $640K per year Senior Software Engineer -tasolta $578K per year Lead Software Engineer -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in San Francisco Bay Area on yhteensä $570K. Katso Anthropic:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 11/11/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet ()
Bonus
Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$640K
$320K
$320K
$0
Lead Software Engineer
$578K
$315K
$263K
$0
Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
|Palkkoja ei löytynyt
25%
V 1
25%
V 2
25%
V 3
25%
V 4
Anthropic-yhtiössä Osake-/pääomaosuudet noudattavat 4 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:
25% ansaitsee 1st-V (25.00% vuosittain)
25% ansaitsee 2nd-V (2.08% kuukausittain)
25% ansaitsee 3rd-V (2.08% kuukausittain)
25% ansaitsee 4th-V (2.08% kuukausittain)