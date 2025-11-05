Yritysluettelo
Anthropic
Anthropic Ohjelmistosuunnittelija Palkat sijainnissa New York City Area

Ohjelmistosuunnittelija korvaus in New York City Area Anthropic:ssa vaihtelee $350K per year Software Engineer -tasolta $535K per year Senior Software Engineer -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in New York City Area on yhteensä $500K. Katso Anthropic:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 11/5/2025

Software Engineer
(Lähtötaso)
$350K
$225K
$125K
$0
Senior Software Engineer
$535K
$310K
$225K
$0
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Harjoittelupalkat

Ansaintaaikataulu

25%

V 1

25%

V 2

25%

V 3

25%

V 4

Anthropic-yhtiössä Osake-/pääomaosuudet noudattavat 4 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

  • 25% ansaitsee 1st-V (25.00% vuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 2nd-V (2.08% kuukausittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 3rd-V (2.08% kuukausittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 4th-V (2.08% kuukausittain)



Backend-ohjelmistokehittäjä

Full-Stack ohjelmistokehittäjä

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille yrityksessä Anthropic in New York City Area on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $570,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Anthropic Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille in New York City Area ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $200,000.

