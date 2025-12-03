Koneinsinööri korvaus in United States Ansys:ssa vaihtelee $111K per year P2 -tasolta $284K per year P5 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $165K. Katso Ansys:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/3/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$111K
$103K
$1.1K
$7.2K
P3
$164K
$139K
$13.9K
$10.8K
P4
$193K
$140K
$30K
$22.5K
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
|Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33%
V 1
33%
V 2
33%
V 3
Ansys-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 3 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:
33% ansaitsee 1st-V (33.00% vuosittain)
33% ansaitsee 2nd-V (33.00% vuosittain)
33% ansaitsee 3rd-V (33.00% vuosittain)
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/ansys/salaries/mechanical-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.