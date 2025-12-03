Yritysluettelo
Ohjelmistosuunnittelija mediaanikorvaus in United States Anon:ssa on yhteensä $222K per year. Katso Anon:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/3/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
Anon
Software Engineer
New York, NY
Yhteensä vuodessa
$222K
Taso
L3
Peruspalkka
$111K
Stock (/yr)
$111K
Bonus
$0
Vuotta yrityksessä
1 Vuosi
Vuotta kokemusta
1 Vuosi
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Anon?
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
LisääLisää korvausLisää korvaus

Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Vie tiedotKatso avoimet työpaikat
UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille yrityksessä Anon in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $442,500. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Anon Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $240,000.

Esitellyt työpaikat

    Yritykselle Anon ei löytynyt esiteltyjä työpaikkoja

Muut resurssit

