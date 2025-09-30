Yritysluettelo
ALTEN
ALTEN Ohjelmistoinsinööri Palkat sijainnissa Greater Montreal

Ohjelmistoinsinööri korvaus in Greater Montreal ALTEN:ssa vaihtelee CA$85.6K per year Software Engineer I -tasolta CA$91.5K per year Software Engineer II -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in Greater Montreal on yhteensä CA$88.4K. Katso ALTEN:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 9/30/2025

Keskiarvo Palkitseminen Taso
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
Software Engineer I
(Lähtötaso)
CA$85.6K
CA$85.6K
CA$0
CA$0
Software Engineer II
CA$91.5K
CA$91.5K
CA$0
CA$0
Senior Software Engineer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Lead Software Engineer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
UKK

The highest paying salary package reported for a Ohjelmistoinsinööri at ALTEN in Greater Montreal sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$103,085. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ALTEN for the Ohjelmistoinsinööri role in Greater Montreal is CA$88,382.

Muut resurssit