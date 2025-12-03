Tuotepäällikkö korvaus in United States Alarm.com:ssa vaihtelee $108K per year Product Manager I -tasolta $127K per year Product Manager II -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $120K. Katso Alarm.com:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/3/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
Product Manager I
$108K
$103K
$2.6K
$2.5K
Product Manager II
$127K
$120K
$4.2K
$2.3K
Senior Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Technical Lead
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
|Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
20%
V 1
20%
V 2
20%
V 3
20%
V 4
20%
V 5
Alarm.com-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 5 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:
20% ansaitsee 1st-V (20.00% vuosittain)
20% ansaitsee 2nd-V (20.00% vuosittain)
20% ansaitsee 3rd-V (20.00% vuosittain)
20% ansaitsee 4th-V (20.00% vuosittain)
20% ansaitsee 5th-V (20.00% vuosittain)
0%
V 1
40%
V 2
0%
V 3
40%
V 4
20%
V 5
Alarm.com-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 5 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:
0% ansaitsee 1st-V (NaN% jaksoa kohti)
40% ansaitsee 2nd-V (40.00% vuosittain)
0% ansaitsee 3rd-V (NaN% jaksoa kohti)
40% ansaitsee 4th-V (40.00% vuosittain)
20% ansaitsee 5th-V (20.00% vuosittain)
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/alarmcom/salaries/product-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.