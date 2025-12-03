Yritysluettelo
Alarm.com
  Palkat
  Laitteistoinsinööri

  Kaikki Laitteistoinsinööri -palkat

Alarm.com Laitteistoinsinööri Palkat

Laitteistoinsinööri mediaanikorvaus in United States Alarm.com:ssa on yhteensä $151K per year. Katso Alarm.com:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/3/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
Alarm.com
Device Engineer
West McLean, VA
Yhteensä vuodessa
$151K
Taso
Senior
Peruspalkka
$121K
Stock (/yr)
$25K
Bonus
$5K
Vuotta yrityksessä
6 Vuotta
Vuotta kokemusta
6 Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Alarm.com?
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Ansaintaaikataulu

20%

V 1

20%

V 2

20%

V 3

20%

V 4

20%

V 5

Osaketyyppi
RSU

Alarm.com-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 5 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

  • 20% ansaitsee 1st-V (20.00% vuosittain)

  • 20% ansaitsee 2nd-V (20.00% vuosittain)

  • 20% ansaitsee 3rd-V (20.00% vuosittain)

  • 20% ansaitsee 4th-V (20.00% vuosittain)

  • 20% ansaitsee 5th-V (20.00% vuosittain)

0%

V 1

40%

V 2

0%

V 3

40%

V 4

20%

V 5

Osaketyyppi
RSU

Alarm.com-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 5 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

  • 0% ansaitsee 1st-V (NaN% jaksoa kohti)

  • 40% ansaitsee 2nd-V (40.00% vuosittain)

  • 0% ansaitsee 3rd-V (NaN% jaksoa kohti)

  • 40% ansaitsee 4th-V (40.00% vuosittain)

  • 20% ansaitsee 5th-V (20.00% vuosittain)



UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Laitteistoinsinööri roolille yrityksessä Alarm.com in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $227,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Alarm.com Laitteistoinsinööri roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $161,000.

Muut resurssit

