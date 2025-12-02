Yritysluettelo
Akveo
Akveo Ohjelmistosuunnittelija Palkat

Ohjelmistosuunnittelija mediaanikorvaus in Poland Akveo:ssa on yhteensä PLN 221K per year. Katso Akveo:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/2/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
Akveo
Software Engineer
Warsaw, MZ, Poland
Yhteensä vuodessa
$60K
Taso
L2
Peruspalkka
$60K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Vuotta yrityksessä
5 Vuotta
Vuotta kokemusta
7 Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Akveo?
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille yrityksessä Akveo in Poland on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus PLN 261,428. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Akveo Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille in Poland ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on PLN 220,860.

Muut resurssit

