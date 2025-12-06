Yritysluettelo
Akka Technologies
Työskenteletkö täällä? Lunasta yrityksesi
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Palkat
  • Ohjelmistosuunnittelija

  • Kaikki Ohjelmistosuunnittelija -palkat

Akka Technologies Ohjelmistosuunnittelija Palkat

Ohjelmistosuunnittelija mediaanikorvaus in United Arab Emirates Akka Technologies:ssa on yhteensä AED 220K per year. Katso Akka Technologies:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/6/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
Akka Technologies
Software Engineer
Munich, BY, Germany
Yhteensä vuodessa
$59.8K
Taso
Junior
Peruspalkka
$59.8K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Vuotta yrityksessä
0 Vuotta
Vuotta kokemusta
0 Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Akka Technologies?
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
LisääLisää korvausLisää korvaus

Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Vie tiedotKatso avoimet työpaikat
Harjoittelupalkat

Osallistu

Saa Vahvistetut Palkat sähköpostiisi

Tilaa vahvistetut Ohjelmistosuunnittelija tarjoukset.Saat palkitsemistietojen erittelyn sähköpostitse. Lue Lisää

Tätä sivustoa suojaa reCAPTCHA ja Googlen Tietosuojakäytäntö ja Käyttöehdot ovat voimassa.

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille yrityksessä Akka Technologies in United Arab Emirates on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus AED 299,998. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Akka Technologies Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille in United Arab Emirates ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on AED 299,998.

Esitellyt työpaikat

    Yritykselle Akka Technologies ei löytynyt esiteltyjä työpaikkoja

Liittyvät yritykset

  • Flipkart
  • Facebook
  • Apple
  • Amazon
  • Dropbox
  • Katso kaikki yritykset ➜

Muut resurssit

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/akka-technologies/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.