Ohjelmistoinsinööri korvaus in India Airbus:ssa vaihtelee ₹1.23M per year L1 -tasolta ₹2.54M per year l3 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in India on yhteensä ₹2M. Katso Airbus:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 9/30/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
₹1.23M
₹1.2M
₹0
₹25K
Software Engineer I
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer II
₹2.54M
₹2.54M
₹0
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
|Palkkoja ei löytynyt
