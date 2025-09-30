Yritysluettelo
Airbus
  • India

Airbus Ohjelmistoinsinööri Palkat sijainnissa India

Ohjelmistoinsinööri korvaus in India Airbus:ssa vaihtelee ₹1.23M per year L1 -tasolta ₹2.54M per year l3 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in India on yhteensä ₹2M. Katso Airbus:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 9/30/2025

Keskiarvo Palkitseminen Taso
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
L1(Lähtötaso)
₹1.23M
₹1.2M
₹0
₹25K
Software Engineer I
L2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer II
l3
₹2.54M
₹2.54M
₹0
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
L4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Airbus?

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Ohjelmistoinsinööri roolille yrityksessä Airbus in India on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus ₹2,991,809. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Airbus Ohjelmistoinsinööri roolille in India ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on ₹1,996,303.

Muut resurssit