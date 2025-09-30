Yritysluettelo
AIG
  • New York City Area

AIG Ohjelmistoinsinööri Palkat sijainnissa New York City Area

Ohjelmistoinsinööri mediaanikorvaus in New York City Area AIG:ssa on yhteensä $135K per year. Katso AIG:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 9/30/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
AIG
Software Engineer
New York, NY
Yhteensä vuodessa
$135K
Taso
L1
Peruspalkka
$123K
Stock (/yr)
$12.3K
Bonus
$0
Vuotta yrityksessä
2 Vuotta
Vuotta kokemusta
7 Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä AIG?

$160K

Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Ohjelmistoinsinööri roolille yrityksessä AIG in New York City Area on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $315,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä AIG Ohjelmistoinsinööri roolille in New York City Area ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $170,000.

