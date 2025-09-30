Yritysluettelo
AIG
  New York City Area

AIG Information Technologist (IT) Palkat sijainnissa New York City Area

Information Technologist (IT) mediaanikorvaus in New York City Area AIG:ssa on yhteensä $94.3K per year.

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
AIG
Information Technologist (IT)
New York City
Yhteensä vuodessa
$94.3K
Taso
hidden
Peruspalkka
$94.3K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Vuotta yrityksessä
0-1 Vuotta
Vuotta kokemusta
2-4 Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä AIG?

$160K

Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
UKK

The highest paying salary package reported for a jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) at AIG in New York City Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $299,875. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AIG for the jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) role in New York City Area is $101,300.

Muut resurssit