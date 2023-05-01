Yritysluettelo
Agero
    • Tietoa

    Agero is a leading provider of roadside assistance technology, working with vehicle manufacturers and insurance carriers to transform the driving experience through innovative technology and human-powered solutions. They offer comprehensive accident management services, knowledgeable consumer affairs, and connected vehicle capabilities, with state-of-the-art contact centers and a breakthrough dispatch software platform. Agero handles over 12 million roadside events annually and serves more than 115 million drivers, with access to more data than the competition.

    http://agero.com
    Verkkosivusto
    1972
    Perustamisvuosi
    3,001
    Työntekijöiden määrä
    $250M-$500M
    Arvioitu liikevaihto
    Pääkonttori

    Muut resurssit