ADP
  • Palkat
  • UX-tutkija

  • Kaikki UX-tutkija -palkat

ADP UX-tutkija Palkat

UX-tutkija mediaanikorvaus in United States ADP:ssa on yhteensä $175K per year. Katso ADP:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/2/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
ADP
Lead UX Researcher
Alpharetta, GA
Yhteensä vuodessa
$175K
Taso
Lead Product Designer
Peruspalkka
$163K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$12K
Vuotta yrityksessä
5 Vuotta
Vuotta kokemusta
7 Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä ADP?
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Ansaintaaikataulu

33.3%

V 1

33.3%

V 2

33.3%

V 3

Osaketyyppi
RSU

ADP-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 3 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

  • 33.3% ansaitsee 1st-V (33.30% vuosittain)

  • 33.3% ansaitsee 2nd-V (33.30% vuosittain)

  • 33.3% ansaitsee 3rd-V (Infinity% jaksoa kohti)



UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus UX-tutkija roolille yrityksessä ADP in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $201,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä ADP UX-tutkija roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $160,000.

Muut resurssit

