  • Palkat
  • Ohjelmistosuunnittelija

  • Kaikki Ohjelmistosuunnittelija -palkat

ADP Ohjelmistosuunnittelija Palkat

Ohjelmistosuunnittelija korvaus in United States ADP:ssa vaihtelee $93.3K per year Associate Software Engineer -tasolta $243K per year Principal Software Engineer -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $113K. Katso ADP:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/2/2025

Keskiarvo Palkitseminen Taso
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Lähtötaso)
$93.3K
$90.3K
$12
$3K
Software Engineer
$111K
$111K
$0
$115
Senior Software Engineer
$129K
$126K
$1.7K
$1.2K
Lead Software Engineer
$182K
$165K
$6.4K
$11.4K
Näytä 1 Lisää tasoja
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Vie tiedotKatso avoimet työpaikat
Harjoittelupalkat

Ansaintaaikataulu

33.3%

V 1

33.3%

V 2

33.3%

V 3

Osaketyyppi
RSU

ADP-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 3 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

  • 33.3% ansaitsee 1st-V (33.30% vuosittain)

  • 33.3% ansaitsee 2nd-V (33.30% vuosittain)

  • 33.3% ansaitsee 3rd-V (Infinity% jaksoa kohti)



Sisältyvät nimikkeet

Lähetä uusi nimike

Backend-ohjelmistokehittäjä

Full-Stack ohjelmistokehittäjä

Laadunvarmistus (QA) ohjelmistokehittäjä

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille yrityksessä ADP in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $242,811. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä ADP Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $113,000.

Esitellyt työpaikat

    Yritykselle ADP ei löytynyt esiteltyjä työpaikkoja

Muut resurssit

