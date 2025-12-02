Ohjelmistosuunnittelija korvaus in United States ADP:ssa vaihtelee $93.3K per year Associate Software Engineer -tasolta $243K per year Principal Software Engineer -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $113K. Katso ADP:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/2/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$93.3K
$90.3K
$12
$3K
Software Engineer
$111K
$111K
$0
$115
Senior Software Engineer
$129K
$126K
$1.7K
$1.2K
Lead Software Engineer
$182K
$165K
$6.4K
$11.4K
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus


33.3%
V 1
33.3%
V 2
33.3%
V 3
ADP-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 3 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:
33.3% ansaitsee 1st-V (33.30% vuosittain)
33.3% ansaitsee 2nd-V (33.30% vuosittain)
33.3% ansaitsee 3rd-V (Infinity% jaksoa kohti)
Sisältyvät nimikkeet
