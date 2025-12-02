Tuotepäällikkö korvaus in United States ADP:ssa vaihtelee $124K per year Product Manager -tasolta $418K per year VP Product Management -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $217K. Katso ADP:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/2/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
Product Manager
$124K
$116K
$1.3K
$6.1K
Senior Product Manager
$151K
$141K
$2.7K
$6.8K
Lead Product Manager
$183K
$167K
$2.5K
$14K
Director Product Management
$244K
$197K
$19K
$27.6K
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
|Palkkoja ei löytynyt
33.3%
V 1
33.3%
V 2
33.3%
V 3
ADP-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 3 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:
33.3% ansaitsee 1st-V (33.30% vuosittain)
33.3% ansaitsee 2nd-V (33.30% vuosittain)
33.3% ansaitsee 3rd-V (Infinity% jaksoa kohti)
