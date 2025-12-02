Tuotesuunnittelija korvaus in United States ADP:ssa vaihtelee $127K per year Senior Product Designer -tasolta $229K per year Lead Product Designer -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $130K. Katso ADP:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/2/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$127K
$121K
$0
$6.5K
Lead Product Designer
$229K
$184K
$20.3K
$24.3K
Director Product Design
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
33.3%
V 1
33.3%
V 2
33.3%
V 3
ADP-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 3 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:
33.3% ansaitsee 1st-V (33.30% vuosittain)
33.3% ansaitsee 2nd-V (33.30% vuosittain)
33.3% ansaitsee 3rd-V (Infinity% jaksoa kohti)
Sisältyvät nimikkeetLähetä uusi nimike
