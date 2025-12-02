Yritysluettelo
ADP
  • Palkat
  • Datatieteilijä

  • Kaikki Datatieteilijä -palkat

ADP Datatieteilijä Palkat

Datatieteilijä mediaanikorvaus in United States ADP:ssa on yhteensä $117K per year. Katso ADP:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/2/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
ADP
Data Scientist
Roseland, NJ
Yhteensä vuodessa
$117K
Taso
L3
Peruspalkka
$117K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Vuotta yrityksessä
3 Vuotta
Vuotta kokemusta
3 Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä ADP?
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Ansaintaaikataulu

33.3%

V 1

33.3%

V 2

33.3%

V 3

Osaketyyppi
RSU

ADP-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 3 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

  • 33.3% ansaitsee 1st-V (33.30% vuosittain)

  • 33.3% ansaitsee 2nd-V (33.30% vuosittain)

  • 33.3% ansaitsee 3rd-V (Infinity% jaksoa kohti)



UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Datatieteilijä roolille yrityksessä ADP in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $138,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä ADP Datatieteilijä roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $117,000.

Muut resurssit

