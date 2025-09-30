Ohjelmistoinsinööri korvaus in United States ABB:ssa vaihtelee $90K per year Associate Software Engineer -tasolta $84.5K per year Software Engineer -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $90K. Katso ABB:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 9/30/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$90K
$80K
$10K
$0
Software Engineer
$84.5K
$84.5K
$0
$0
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
|Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Sisältyvät nimikkeetLähetä uusi nimike