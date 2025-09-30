Yritysluettelo
ABB Tuotesuunnittelija Palkat sijainnissa Philadelphia Area

Tuotesuunnittelija korvaus in Philadelphia Area ABB:ssa on yhteensä $94K per year Product Designer -tasolla. Katso ABB:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 9/30/2025

Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
Associate Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer
$94K
$94K
$0
$0
Senior Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
UKK

The highest paying salary package reported for a Tuotesuunnittelija at ABB in Philadelphia Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $98,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ABB for the Tuotesuunnittelija role in Philadelphia Area is $90,000.

