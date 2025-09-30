Ohjelmistoinsinööri korvaus in Greater Dallas Area 7-Eleven:ssa vaihtelee $136K per year Software Engineer II -tasolta $171K per year Lead Software Engineer -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in Greater Dallas Area on yhteensä $156K. Katso 7-Eleven:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 9/30/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer II
$136K
$129K
$0
$6.7K
Senior Software Engineer
$162K
$143K
$0
$19.2K
Lead Software Engineer
$171K
$158K
$0
$12.5K
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
|Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Sisältyvät nimikkeetLähetä uusi nimike