Information Technologist (IT) korvaus 3M:ssa on yhteensä $64K per year T1 -tasolla. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus on yhteensä $105K. Katso 3M:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/27/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
T1
$64K
$64K
$0
$0
T2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
|Palkkoja ei löytynyt
0%
V 1
0%
V 2
100 %
V 3
3M-yhtiössä RSU + Options noudattavat 3 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:
0% ansaitsee 1st-V (0.00% vuosittain)
0% ansaitsee 2nd-V (0.00% vuosittain)
100% ansaitsee 3rd-V (100.00% vuosittain)
33.3%
V 1
33.3%
V 2
33.3%
V 3
3M-yhtiössä RSU + Options noudattavat 3 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:
33.3% ansaitsee 1st-V (33.30% vuosittain)
33.3% ansaitsee 2nd-V (33.30% vuosittain)
33.3% ansaitsee 3rd-V (33.30% vuosittain)
You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.