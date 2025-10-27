Osaketyyppi

RSU + Options

3M-yhtiössä RSU + Options noudattavat 3 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

0 % ansaitsee 1st - V ( 0.00 % vuosittain )

0 % ansaitsee 2nd - V ( 0.00 % vuosittain )

100 % ansaitsee 3rd - V ( 100.00 % vuosittain )

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.