3M
  • Palkat
  • Data-asiantuntija

  • Kaikki Data-asiantuntija -palkat

3M Data-asiantuntija Palkat

Data-asiantuntija korvaus in United States 3M:ssa vaihtelee $161K per year T1 -tasolta $156K per year T4 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $150K. Katso 3M:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/27/2025

Keskiarvo Palkitseminen Taso
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
T1
Data Scientist
$161K
$152K
$0
$9.1K
T2
Advanced Data Scientist
$114K
$108K
$0
$5.9K
T3
Senior Data Scientist
$142K
$138K
$0
$4.5K
T4
Specialist Data Scientist
$156K
$146K
$0
$10.2K
Näytä 5 Lisää tasoja
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset

Ansaintaaikataulu

0%

V 1

0%

V 2

100 %

V 3

Osaketyyppi
RSU + Options

3M-yhtiössä RSU + Options noudattavat 3 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

  • 0% ansaitsee 1st-V (0.00% vuosittain)

  • 0% ansaitsee 2nd-V (0.00% vuosittain)

  • 100% ansaitsee 3rd-V (100.00% vuosittain)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.

33.3%

V 1

33.3%

V 2

33.3%

V 3

Osaketyyppi
RSU + Options

3M-yhtiössä RSU + Options noudattavat 3 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

  • 33.3% ansaitsee 1st-V (33.30% vuosittain)

  • 33.3% ansaitsee 2nd-V (33.30% vuosittain)

  • 33.3% ansaitsee 3rd-V (33.30% vuosittain)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.



UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Data-asiantuntija roolille yrityksessä 3M in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $162,462. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä 3M Data-asiantuntija roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $151,000.

