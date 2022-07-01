Yrityshakemisto
National Funding
    National Funding serves the small business community. Since 1999, we have provided more than $3 billion in funding to over 50,000 customers to support their working capital and equipment financing needs. We are one of the country's largest private providers of small business loans, having funded more than $3 billion to help small businesses grow. Our personal approach helps strengthen small business owners and we pride ourselves on being a resource they can trust. We are believers in small business owners.

    http://www.nationalfunding.com
    1999
    150
    $10M-$50M
