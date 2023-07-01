Yrityshakemisto
Logik.io
Parhaat oivallukset
    • Tietoa

    Logik.io is a company that offers a high-performance Commerce Logic Engine, which helps businesses improve their sales through direct sales teams and digital commerce channels. Their solution provides a dedicated engine to govern the logic, rules, and recommendations for product configuration and sales. This centralized solution helps businesses increase their agility, reduce costs, and improve selling effectiveness across various channels. Logik.io is founded by a team with extensive experience in the CPQ space. Learn more at logik.io.

    logik.io
    Verkkosivusto
    2021
    Perustamisvuosi
    55
    Työntekijöiden lukumäärä
    $10M-$50M
    Arvioitu liikevaihto
    Pääkonttori

    Esillä olevat työpaikat

      Ei löytynyt esillä olevia työpaikkoja Logik.io:lle

