Yrityshakemisto
LivWell
Työskenteletkö täällä? Lunasta Yrityksesi
Parhaat oivallukset
  • Lisää jotain ainutlaatuista LivWell:sta, mikä voi olla hyödyllistä muille (esim. haastatteluvinkkejä, tiimien valintaa, ainutlaatuista kulttuuria jne.).
    • Tietoa

    LivWell is a vertically integrated cannabis retailer that has been serving quality cannabis since 2009. They cultivate, research, extract, and manufacture their own brands to offer quality products across multiple categories. LivWell is dedicated to quality in every aspect of the business and has a responsibility to move the industry forward. They prioritize educating the public about cannabis and providing customers with the information they need to enjoy LivWell cannabis products safely and responsibly.

    http://www.livwell.com
    Verkkosivusto
    2009
    Perustamisvuosi
    751
    Työntekijöiden lukumäärä
    $100M-$250M
    Arvioitu liikevaihto
    Pääkonttori

    Saa Vahvistetut Palkat Sähköpostiisi

    Tilaa vahvistetut tarjoukset.Saat korvaustietojen erittelyn sähköpostitse. Lue lisää

    Tämä sivusto on suojattu reCAPTCHA:lla ja Googlen tietosuojakäytäntö ja palveluehdot ovat voimassa.

    Esillä olevat työpaikat

      Ei löytynyt esillä olevia työpaikkoja LivWell:lle

    Liittyvät yritykset

    • Snap
    • Facebook
    • Stripe
    • Roblox
    • Tesla
    • Katso kaikki yritykset ➜

    Muut resurssit