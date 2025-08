Cogent Biosciences is a biotech company that develops precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate is CGT9486, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets mutations in KIT exon 17 found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The company has a licensing agreement with Plexxikon Inc. and was formerly known as Unum Therapeutics Inc. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.