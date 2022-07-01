Yrityshakemisto
Alector
Työskenteletkö täällä? Lunasta Yrityksesi
Parhaat oivallukset
  • Lisää jotain ainutlaatuista Alector:sta, mikä voi olla hyödyllistä muille (esim. haastatteluvinkkejä, tiimien valintaa, ainutlaatuista kulttuuria jne.).
    • Tietoa

    We have always walked our own path, at Alector. That’s what led us to the bold thinking and fresh, new approach of empowering the body’s immune system to fight disease.Join us in our mission to eliminate neurodegeneration and cancer through immuno-neurology and immuno-oncology. We are developing a broad portfolio of programs, currently in various stages of clinical trials.Alector is based in South San Francisco, CA. We were founded in 2013 by thought leaders in biotechnology, neuroscience, and antibody drug discovery.

    http://alector.com
    Verkkosivusto
    2013
    Perustamisvuosi
    180
    Työntekijöiden lukumäärä
    Pääkonttori

    Saa Vahvistetut Palkat Sähköpostiisi

    Tilaa vahvistetut tarjoukset.Saat korvaustietojen erittelyn sähköpostitse. Lue lisää

    Tämä sivusto on suojattu reCAPTCHA:lla ja Googlen tietosuojakäytäntö ja palveluehdot ovat voimassa.

    Esillä olevat työpaikat

      Ei löytynyt esillä olevia työpaikkoja Alector:lle

    Liittyvät yritykset

    • DoorDash
    • Netflix
    • Snap
    • PayPal
    • Coinbase
    • Katso kaikki yritykset ➜

    Muut resurssit