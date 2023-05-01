Ettevõtete kataloog
Zenoss
Töötate siin? Nõudke oma ettevõte
Parimad ülevaated
  • Lisage midagi unikaalset Zenoss kohta, mis võib teistele kasulik olla (nt intervjuu nõuanded, meeskondade valimine, ainulaadne kultuur jne).
    • Ettevõttest

    Zenoss provides Software-Defined IT Operations™ to organizations in GalaxZ. They work with large organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. Zenoss develops software that builds real-time models of hybrid IT environments, providing holistic health and performance insights. Forbes listed Zenoss as one of the best cloud companies to work for in 2015 and 2016. They are hiring the best talent to join their team and grow their efforts. Zenoss offers an award-winning product and the opportunity to work with some of the brightest minds in the technology industry.

    http://www.zenoss.com
    Veebileht
    2005
    Asutamisaasta
    351
    Töötajate arv
    $10M-$50M
    Hinnanguline käive
    Peakontor

    Saa kinnitatud palgainfo oma postkasti

    Telli kinnitatud pakkumised.Saad kompensatsiooni detailid emaili teel. Lisainfo

    See sait on kaitstud reCAPTCHA ja Google Privaatsuspoliitikaga ja Kasutustingimustega kehtivad.

    Esiletõstetud töökohad

      Zenoss jaoks ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti

    Seotud ettevõtted

    • Pinterest
    • PayPal
    • Square
    • Uber
    • Intuit
    • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

    Muud ressursid