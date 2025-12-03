Ettevõtete kataloog
Mediaanne Tarkvaraarenduse Juht tasupaketi in Germany kogusumma ettevõttes Yara International on €113K year kohta. Vaata ettevõtte Yara International kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 12/3/2025

Mediaan pakk
company icon
Yara International
Software Engineering Manager
Berlin, BE, Germany
Kokku aastas
$130K
Tase
-
Põhipalk
$124K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Boonus
$6.4K
Aastat ettevõttes
4 Aastat
Aastat kogemust
11 Aastat
Millised on karjääritasemed Yara International?
Viimased Palgaandmed
LisaLisa hüvitisLisa hüvitis

Ettevõte

Asukoht | Kuupäev

Taseme nimetus

Märgis

Kogemuse aastad

Kokku / Ettevõttes

Kogutasustus

Põhipalk | Aktsiaoption (aasta) | Boonus
Palku ei leitud
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga Tarkvaraarenduse Juht ametikoha palgapakett ettevõttes Yara International in Germany on aastase kogutasuga €125,948. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Yara International Tarkvaraarenduse Juht ametikoha keskmine aastane kogutasu in Germany on €117,526.

Muud ressursid

