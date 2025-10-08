Tehniliste projektide juht tasu in Russia ettevõttes Yandex ulatub RUB 1.47M year kohta taseme G14 puhul kuni RUB 8.42M year kohta taseme G18 puhul. Mediaanne yearne tasupaketi in Russia kogusumma on RUB 4.14M. Vaata ettevõtte Yandex kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 10/8/2025
Taseme Nimetus
Kokku
Põhipalk
Aktsiad ()
Boonus
G14
RUB 1.47M
RUB 1.33M
RUB 0
RUB 138K
G15
RUB 2.2M
RUB 2.2M
RUB 0
RUB 0
G16
RUB 4.16M
RUB 3.56M
RUB 0
RUB 594K
G17
RUB 5.08M
RUB 4.33M
RUB 0
RUB 751K
Ettevõte
Taseme nimetus
Kogemuse aastad
Kogutasustus
|Palku ei leitud
25%
AASTA 1
25%
AASTA 2
25%
AASTA 3
25%
AASTA 4
Yandex ettevõttes kuuluvad RSUs 4-aastase õiguste omandamise graafiku alla:
25% õigused omandatakse 1st-AASTA (6.25% kvartaliti)
25% õigused omandatakse 2nd-AASTA (6.25% kvartaliti)
25% õigused omandatakse 3rd-AASTA (6.25% kvartaliti)
25% õigused omandatakse 4th-AASTA (6.25% kvartaliti)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.