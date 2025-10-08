Ettevõtete kataloog
Yandex
  • Palgad
  • Lahenduste Arhitekt

  • Cloud Security Architect

Yandex Cloud Security Architect Palgad

Cloud Security Architect tasu in Russia ettevõttes Yandex ulatub RUB 4.21M year kohta taseme G16 puhul kuni RUB 9.08M year kohta taseme G18 puhul. Vaata ettevõtte Yandex kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 10/8/2025

Keskmine Tase
Taseme Nimetus
Kokku
Põhipalk
Aktsiad ()
Boonus
G14
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G15
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G16
RUB 4.21M
RUB 3.8M
RUB 19.5K
RUB 394K
G17
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
Vaata 4 Rohkem Tasemeid
RUB 13.46M

Saa Palka, Mitte Mängitud

Oleme läbi rääkinud tuhandeid pakkumisi ja saavutame regulaarselt RUB 2.52M+ (mõnikord RUB 25.23M+) tõuse. Lase oma palk läbi rääkida või oma CV läbi vaadata tõeliste ekspertide poolt - värbajatest, kes teevad seda iga päev.

Viimased Palgaandmed
Ettevõte

Asukoht | Kuupäev

Taseme nimetus

Märgis

Kogemuse aastad

Kokku / Ettevõttes

Kogutasustus

Põhipalk | Aktsiaoption (aasta) | Boonus
Palku ei leitud
Õiguste omandamise graafik

25%

AASTA 1

25%

AASTA 2

25%

AASTA 3

25%

AASTA 4

Aktsia tüüp
RSU

Yandex ettevõttes kuuluvad RSUs 4-aastase õiguste omandamise graafiku alla:

  • 25% õigused omandatakse 1st-AASTA (6.25% kvartaliti)

  • 25% õigused omandatakse 2nd-AASTA (6.25% kvartaliti)

  • 25% õigused omandatakse 3rd-AASTA (6.25% kvartaliti)

  • 25% õigused omandatakse 4th-AASTA (6.25% kvartaliti)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga Cloud Security Architect ametikoha palgapakett ettevõttes Yandex in Russia on aastase kogutasuga RUB 11,776,100. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Yandex Cloud Security Architect ametikoha keskmine aastane kogutasu in Russia on RUB 4,603,241.

