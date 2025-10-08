Backend tarkvarainsener tasu in Serbia ettevõttes Yandex ulatub $44.1K year kohta taseme G15 puhul kuni $157K year kohta taseme G18 puhul. Mediaanne yearne tasupaketi in Serbia kogusumma on $81.1K. Vaata ettevõtte Yandex kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 10/8/2025
Taseme Nimetus
Kokku
Põhipalk
Aktsiad ()
Boonus
G14
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
G15
$44.1K
$41.1K
$0
$3.1K
G16
$70.8K
$61.8K
$575
$8.3K
G17
$93.7K
$79.4K
$1.6K
$12.7K
Ettevõte
Taseme nimetus
Kogemuse aastad
Kogutasustus
|Palku ei leitud
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
AASTA 1
25%
AASTA 2
25%
AASTA 3
25%
AASTA 4
Yandex ettevõttes kuuluvad RSUs 4-aastase õiguste omandamise graafiku alla:
25% õigused omandatakse 1st-AASTA (6.25% kvartaliti)
25% õigused omandatakse 2nd-AASTA (6.25% kvartaliti)
25% õigused omandatakse 3rd-AASTA (6.25% kvartaliti)
25% õigused omandatakse 4th-AASTA (6.25% kvartaliti)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.