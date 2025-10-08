Aktsia tüüp

RSU

Yandex ettevõttes kuuluvad RSUs 4-aastase õiguste omandamise graafiku alla:

25 % õigused omandatakse 1st - AASTA ( 6.25 % kvartaliti )

25 % õigused omandatakse 2nd - AASTA ( 6.25 % kvartaliti )

25 % õigused omandatakse 3rd - AASTA ( 6.25 % kvartaliti )

25 % õigused omandatakse 4th - AASTA ( 6.25 % kvartaliti )

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.