Backend tarkvarainsener tasu in Saint Petersburg Metro Area ettevõttes Yandex ulatub RUB 1.75M year kohta taseme G14 puhul kuni RUB 5.04M year kohta taseme G17 puhul. Mediaanne yearne tasupaketi in Saint Petersburg Metro Area kogusumma on RUB 3.62M. Vaata ettevõtte Yandex kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 10/8/2025
Taseme Nimetus
Kokku
Põhipalk
Aktsiad ()
Boonus
G14
RUB 1.75M
RUB 1.69M
RUB 16.7K
RUB 43.6K
G15
RUB 2.96M
RUB 2.64M
RUB 9.3K
RUB 306K
G16
RUB 3.45M
RUB 3.12M
RUB 25.2K
RUB 302K
G17
RUB 5.04M
RUB 4.54M
RUB 79.6K
RUB 420K
Ettevõte
Taseme nimetus
Kogemuse aastad
Kogutasustus
|Palku ei leitud
25%
AASTA 1
25%
AASTA 2
25%
AASTA 3
25%
AASTA 4
Yandex ettevõttes kuuluvad RSUs 4-aastase õiguste omandamise graafiku alla:
25% õigused omandatakse 1st-AASTA (6.25% kvartaliti)
25% õigused omandatakse 2nd-AASTA (6.25% kvartaliti)
25% õigused omandatakse 3rd-AASTA (6.25% kvartaliti)
25% õigused omandatakse 4th-AASTA (6.25% kvartaliti)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.