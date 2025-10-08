Backend tarkvarainsener tasu in Greater Minsk ettevõttes Yandex ulatub BYN 43.4K year kohta taseme G14 puhul kuni BYN 209K year kohta taseme G17 puhul. Mediaanne yearne tasupaketi in Greater Minsk kogusumma on BYN 94K. Vaata ettevõtte Yandex kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 10/8/2025
Taseme Nimetus
Kokku
Põhipalk
Aktsiad ()
Boonus
G14
BYN 43.4K
BYN 42.1K
BYN 16.7
BYN 1.3K
G15
BYN 103K
BYN 95.7K
BYN 684.1
BYN 6.2K
G16
BYN 151K
BYN 129K
BYN 173.5
BYN 21.7K
G17
BYN 209K
BYN 169K
BYN 0
BYN 40.7K
Ettevõte
Taseme nimetus
Kogemuse aastad
Kogutasustus
25%
AASTA 1
25%
AASTA 2
25%
AASTA 3
25%
AASTA 4
Yandex ettevõttes kuuluvad RSUs 4-aastase õiguste omandamise graafiku alla:
25% õigused omandatakse 1st-AASTA (6.25% kvartaliti)
25% õigused omandatakse 2nd-AASTA (6.25% kvartaliti)
25% õigused omandatakse 3rd-AASTA (6.25% kvartaliti)
25% õigused omandatakse 4th-AASTA (6.25% kvartaliti)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.