Mediaanne Ärianalüütik tasupaketi in Ukraine kogusumma ettevõttes Yalantis on UAH 2.11M year kohta. Vaata ettevõtte Yalantis kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 12/3/2025

Mediaan pakk
company icon
Yalantis
Business Analyst
Kyiv, KC, Ukraine
Kokku aastas
$50.4K
Tase
Senior
Põhipalk
$50.4K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Boonus
$0
Aastat ettevõttes
3 Aastat
Aastat kogemust
10 Aastat
Millised on karjääritasemed Yalantis?
Panusta

KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga Ärianalüütik ametikoha palgapakett ettevõttes Yalantis in Ukraine on aastase kogutasuga UAH 2,263,194. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Yalantis Ärianalüütik ametikoha keskmine aastane kogutasu in Ukraine on UAH 2,112,314.

Muud ressursid

