Ettevõtete kataloog
Western Governors University
Töötate siin? Nõudke oma ettevõte

Western Governors University Palgad

Western Governors University palk ulatub $131,340 kogutasus aastas Värbaja ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $154,400 Tarkvaraarendaja ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest Western Governors University. Viimati uuendatud: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $154K
Toote Juht
Median $135K
Värbaja
$131K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 39
54 39
Ei leia oma ametinimetust?

Otsi kõiki palku meie palgalehelt või lisa oma palk et aidata lehte avada.


KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes Western Governors University on Tarkvaraarendaja aastase kogutasuga $154,400. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Western Governors University keskmine aastane kogutasu on $135,000.

Esiletõstetud töökohad

    Western Governors University jaoks ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti

Seotud ettevõtted

  • University of California, San Francisco
  • Georgia Tech
  • Duke University
  • Harvard University
  • Carnegie Mellon University
  • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

Muud ressursid