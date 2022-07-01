Ettevõtete kataloog
Voloridge Investment Management
Voloridge Investment Management Palgad

Voloridge Investment Management palk ulatub $78,499 kogutasus aastas Andmeanalüütik ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $489,600 Andmeteaduse Juht ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas.

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $200K
Andmeanalüütik
$78.5K
Andmeteaduse Juht
$490K

Andmeteadlane
$248K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes Voloridge Investment Management on Andmeteaduse Juht at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $489,600. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Voloridge Investment Management keskmine aastane kogutasu on $224,176.

