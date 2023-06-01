Ettevõtete kataloog
Verus Investments
    Verus is an employee-owned company that provides non-discretionary consulting and discretionary management services to institutional investors, including endowments, foundations, and pension plans. With over 36 years of experience, Verus offers personalized investment research and advice to its clients, who have assets totaling over $676 billion. The company also provides private markets and risk advisory services, as well as discretionary Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) services. Verus is committed to preserving and fortifying the wellbeing of individuals, families, and communities through objective observation, rigorous research, and measurable results.

    verusinvestments.com
    1986
    126
    $10M-$50M
