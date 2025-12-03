Ettevõtete kataloog
USPS
Mediaanne Klienditeenindus tasupaketi in United States kogusumma ettevõttes USPS on $52K year kohta. Vaata ettevõtte USPS kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 12/3/2025

Mediaan pakk
company icon
USPS
Customer Service Specialist
Newark, NJ
Kokku aastas
$52K
Tase
L3
Põhipalk
$52K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Boonus
$0
Aastat ettevõttes
6 Aastat
Aastat kogemust
7 Aastat
Millised on karjääritasemed USPS?
Viimased Palgaandmed
LisaLisa hüvitisLisa hüvitis

Ettevõte

Asukoht | Kuupäev

Taseme nimetus

Märgis

Kogemuse aastad

Kokku / Ettevõttes

Kogutasustus

Põhipalk | Aktsiaoption (aasta) | Boonus
Palku ei leitud
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga Klienditeenindus ametikoha palgapakett ettevõttes USPS in United States on aastase kogutasuga $88,170. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte USPS Klienditeenindus ametikoha keskmine aastane kogutasu in United States on $52,000.

Muud ressursid

