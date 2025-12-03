Ettevõtete kataloog
Usio
Töötate siin? Nõudke oma ettevõte
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Palgad
  • Tarkvaraarendaja

  • Kõik Tarkvaraarendaja Palgad

Usio Tarkvaraarendaja Palgad

Mediaanne Tarkvaraarendaja tasupaketi in United States kogusumma ettevõttes Usio on $55K year kohta. Vaata ettevõtte Usio kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 12/3/2025

Mediaan pakk
company icon
Usio
Software Engineer
San Antonio, TX
Kokku aastas
$55K
Tase
hidden
Põhipalk
$55K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Boonus
$0
Aastat ettevõttes
0-1 Aastat
Aastat kogemust
0-1 Aastat
Millised on karjääritasemed Usio?
Viimased Palgaandmed
LisaLisa hüvitisLisa hüvitis

Ettevõte

Asukoht | Kuupäev

Taseme nimetus

Märgis

Kogemuse aastad

Kokku / Ettevõttes

Kogutasustus

Põhipalk | Aktsiaoption (aasta) | Boonus
Palku ei leitud
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Ekspordi andmedVaata vabade töökohtade
Praktikantide palgad

Panusta

Saa kinnitatud palgainfo oma postkasti

Telli kinnitatud Tarkvaraarendaja pakkumised.Saad kompensatsiooni detailid emaili teel. Lisainfo

See sait on kaitstud reCAPTCHA ja Google Privaatsuspoliitikaga ja Kasutustingimustega kehtivad.

KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga Tarkvaraarendaja ametikoha palgapakett ettevõttes Usio in United States on aastase kogutasuga $60,000. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Usio Tarkvaraarendaja ametikoha keskmine aastane kogutasu in United States on $55,000.

Esiletõstetud töökohad

    Usio jaoks ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti

Seotud ettevõtted

  • Amazon
  • Databricks
  • Dropbox
  • DoorDash
  • Airbnb
  • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

Muud ressursid

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/usio/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.